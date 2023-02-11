FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business in Fresno was significantly damaged by a fire Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire said at 6:15 a.m. they responded to a fire at Kings Food Market on California and Waterman avenues.

When firefighters first arrived they say heavy smoke was coming from the building. Due to metal bars and the structure of the building, firefighters faced difficulty accessing fire. A hole had to be cut in the roof and several structures within the building had to be removed to access the fire.

Fire officials said as a result of the fire, food and merchandise inside the market were a complete loss while significant damage was made to the building.

Two trucks and five engines, a total of 33 fire personnel, were on scene for about two hours.

The Fresno Fire Department says at the time of the fire, the building was closed. No injuries were reported and their investigation is ongoing.