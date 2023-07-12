FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the scorching temperatures in the forecast, farmers are worried they could see thousands of dollars in damage and a substantial loss of their crops.

“This is some evidence of the sun damage these grapes at this so you can see these grapes at this stage of the year should be plump and juicy and getting to like peak ripeness,” said Farmer Steven Cardoza while holding a handful of sun-damaged grapes.

Cardoza said just days of triple-digit heat can do damage that can last for years.

“When you have this extreme heat it kinda pauses the growth on the current year, so if you have continuous days like this and you have stunted growth, then it’s gonna hurt your crop for next year as well,” Cardoza continued.

He says there’s not much he can do to protect his grapes.

Cardoza plans to irrigate during the hottest parts of the day to keep the soil cool and hopefully prevent further damage.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau said grapes aren’t the only concern. Almonds are also at risk.

“What happens on things like almonds, for example, is that when you have this extreme heat over 102, 103, it does the opposite of what you think, it actually slows down the progression of the crops,” said Jacobsen.

With the almond harvest just a couple of weeks, he says farmers need all the help they can get.

“The key ingredient that does help us that I think is going to be on the positive side for us, and that’s not necessarily the daytime temperatures, it’s looking at the nighttime temperatures… It looks like we’re going to be escaping those and getting down in the mid-70s. And that really does help us get through some of these heat episodes,” said Jacobsen.

Only time will tell the damage left behind by the summer heat.