FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A Fresno family welcomed their new baby just moments after the new year.

Ariel Adriana was born at the Fresno Kaiser Permanente Birthing Center at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1.

She was born a healthy seven pounds and 14 ounces.

Nurses say Ariel is doing great and is with her parents Carolina and Diego