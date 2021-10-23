Fresno family regrets lack of vaccine urgency, as 25-year-old dies from COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno family with a message to the community after they lost their 25-year-old family member to COVID-19.

Alberto Valencia Vidales died on October 2 after spending over a month in the hospital. His fiance said he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before their scheduled vaccine appointment and regrets they didn’t have urgency.

“It does not leave out anyone, it is the devil’s playground,” said McDaniel. “And I just pray that no one else has to play it the way that we have.”

Alberto was known for his singing, especially at family functions. His brother Marc described him as goofy, selfless, and loving.

“He was a heartwarming person, he was always there for everybody. Always,” said Marc.

The family said on August 9, Alberto tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at work.

He was a security guard who spent most of his time as a school resource officer at Laton Unified School District.

COVID took a toll and led to severe pneumonia and over a month in the hospital.

Alberto soon was on a ventilator and then an ECMO machine, which is essentially an artificial lung.

McDaniel said Alberto’s dying wish was for her to get vaccinated, which she now has.

“So many regrets,” she said. “Just the urgency. I lost what everyone in my generation is experiencing. Wedding, multiple kids, a home.”

Alberto’s 50-year-old uncle and 79-year-old grandfather passed from COVID in January. The family hopes the three are in heaven singing once again.

Alberto leaves behind a large family including his mother and 4-year-old stepdaughter. A donation link has been set up for the family.