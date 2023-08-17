FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There are heroes among us, and they don’t necessarily wear a uniform. They are everyday people who have done exceptional things. Like Martin Luna and his two children Joshua and Joslyn.

“Martin is here today, you are an example to not only your kids but everyone in this room. Thank you for standing up for yourself, your family, your neighborhood, and your community,” said Kendall Reynolds of the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The Luna’s were honored by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office after a gang shooting outside their Fresno home in May of 2020 left Martin Luna badly injured.

The family testified in court and ultimately helped send the shooter to prison.

“In a matter of minutes, these individuals changed our lives forever,” remembers Luna.

The Luna’s were among the more than two dozen people honored at the 33rd annual Fresno and Madera Counties Police Chief’s Association’s Citizens Award Ceremony.

Awards were presented by seven different agencies within Fresno and Madera Counties including the Fresno, Madera, Reedley, and Sanger Police Departments and the Fresno and Madera County Sheriff’s Offices.