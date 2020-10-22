Big Fresno Fair lays off 26 full-time employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Big Fresno Fair announced Wednesday that it will layoff employees due to a lack of funds following this year’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Officials prepared layoff notices to all 26 full-time employees in August as a precautionary measure. The 120-day notices are effective as of Dec. 16.

Fair management says they will continue with a reduced staff of eight full-time employees starting Dec. 17. The positions include management, accounting, administration, and maintenance.

The Big Fresno Fair says it will continue to raise funds through adapted public events, remaining within public health guidelines.

