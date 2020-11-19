Fresno Fairground is now offering outdoor rental space for local businesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A new option for Central Valley businesses to stay in operation, following the move back to the Purple Tier for all counties but Mariposa County.

The Fresno Fairgrounds is renting out outdoor space for businesses to be able to operate outside. There are several venues to choose from, spread out over 165 acres.

Fair officials say it is a way to help the local business community and generate funds for the fairgrounds too.

“Anywhere from maybe gyms, churches, anything really that has had to move outdoors again,” said Special Events Coordinator Taylor Childers. “We offer a variety of venues that have covered areas that protect from the elements that would allow businesses to be outdoors again.”

Any interested business owners can set up an appointment through the Fresno Fair website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.