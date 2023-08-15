FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is expanding its mobile shower services for the city’s unhoused residents, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, a second mobile shower unit will be active and provide the unhoused community with free showers and restroom services. Officials say the showers units are funded by the City of Fresno and operated by Grace Bound, Inc.

The city has provided over 3,000 showers to unhoused residents in the past year, and adding a second shower unit will enable the city to double that service, officials say.

Officials say with the addition of the second shower unit, the city will also be servicing two new locations: Blackstone and Hedges in District 1, and Dakota and Pierce in District 4. Future shower sites are planned in District 2 and District 5.

A schedule showing the shower and restroom locations is below.

“By providing these mobile shower units, in addition to the mobile health clinic we funded where unhoused residents receive health services from UCSF, we are restoring people’s lives and providing hope for people who need it,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “That being said – there is still much work to be done to help our most vulnerable population, and we will continue working to ensure that they are served.”

In addition to the expansion of the mobile shower program, the City of Fresno also saw success with “Project Off-Ramp Phase 2”, which sheltered 391 people in 100 days and exceeded the goal of 350 people in that same time period.

“We have made significant progress in reducing the homeless population within the City of Fresno, but the number continues to rise in the County,” said Councilmember Miguel Arias. “We have done our part, it is time for the County of Fresno to do their part, as the City is quickly running out of resources.”

Officials say during those 100 days, 362 people experienced a safe exit from homelessness and into permanent housing.

Fresno officials say in this year’s Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care Point In Time count, Fresno was the only jurisdiction that saw a decrease in overall homelessness, and one of very few large cities to see a decrease statewide. Fresno saw a 5.6% decrease in overall homelessness in the city.