FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) received $100,000 to provide support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Fresno EOC’S LGBTQ+ resource center was created back in March 2019, but it lacks enough funding for the support services they provide.

“During the budget back in June, the City of Fresno actually allocated these funds,” says Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

The resource center is a space for those in the LGBTQ+ community to join support groups, take advantage of mental services, and even get legal, immigration, and asylum services.

Councilmember Luis Chavez says he made the request in the budget hearing after meeting a teenager struggling to come out.

“He said the only reason that he decided to come out was because of this center, and the fact that he felt that he had a safety net in our community,” says Chavez.

Advocates say more needs to be done to provide a space for those in this community.

“We raised the flag during June but we know we need to celebrate our community throughout the year.”