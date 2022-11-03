FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites.

The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking lot, with the entrance on H Street. The hours for the event are 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This in-person job fair will be looking to fill dozens of positions by the end of the day. Organizers say there will be onsite interviews and conditional hiring on the spot. Laptops will be available for candidates to apply. They will have jobs with Monday through Friday hours that include day shifts, full-time, and part-time which may vary by position.

The Head Start 0 to 5 program aims to improve child development in the long term through early care and education, health, and nutrition services, social support for children, and leadership services for parents.

For more information, you can call (559) 263-1200 or visit their website.