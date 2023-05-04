FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver’s car rolled over after they ran a red light Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 9:00 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Gettysburg and Palm Avenues where they found an SUV overturned on its roof.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV ran the red light and was the reason for the collision.

Officers say the drivers of the two vehicles that were involved survived the crash with minor injuries. Neither of the drivers is suspected of driving under the influence.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.