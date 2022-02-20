Fresno dog show celebrates 100 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno dog show is taking place this weekend and the Sun Maid Kennel Club says this is a special year for them because they are celebrating their 100th year in Fresno.

Dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes came out to the show Saturday in hopes of walking away with that first place medal.

Kiri an Irish Wolfhound is one of the many dogs who competed in the 2022 Fresno Dog Show.

“I named her Kiri Aliazon which means Lord have mercy,” said Kiri’s handler Trini Zavala.

“They were bred to hunt wolves, that’s why they were bred with the long legs they make phenomenal runners.”

Kim Brinker with the Sun Maid Kennel Club said this year’s dog show is unlike any other because the club is celebrating its centennial.

“We are celebrating our hundred years of having dog shows in Fresno so this is a really special weekend for us.”

Brinker said they have dog shows here at the Fresno Fairgrounds every year.

“We are a nonprofit club and we use our funds to donate towards possibly buying police dogs for the Fresno Police Department or the Fresno Sheriff’s Office,” said Brinker.

The club was started back in 1908 and during shows, there are several categories dogs are judged on including rallies and confirmations.

“Confirmation is when they run around the ring to see which dog matches the breed standard the best.”

Judges look at the dog’s height, body form and even their ears before deciding on winners for the show.

Although Kiri didn’t take the top spot in the show Saturday morning, it’s not going to stop her from coming back Sunday to give it another try.

“She got second place, but she’s gotten first place before,” said Zavala. “Today was a second-place day, but that’s ok.”

Sunday is the final day of the Sun Maid Kennel Club dog show at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Anyone is welcome to attend the show and watch as dozens of dogs compete for first place.