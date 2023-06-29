FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The return of summer heat in Fresno puts everyone at risk for dehydration and heat stroke, especially athletes.

“If you’re going to be outdoors exercising and participating in sports and games, make sure you seek shade and wear appropriate clothing and take time to rest so that your body can not overtax itself,” said Anthony Yu, Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon.

Those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for experiencing a heat-related injury or illness which is another reason why it’s important to stay hydrated.

“You really want to avoid beverages that contain caffeine or alcohol specifically because those will act as diuretics and help you shed water instead of retain it,” said Yu.

For anyone who plays sports, there are early warning signs to look out for which include, muscle cramping, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, and even the loss of consciousness.

“From there, you get into the dangerous realm of heat stroke and that is a medical emergency,” said Yu.

It doesn’t take long for minor symptoms to escalate into a life-threatening emergency.

However, heat affects each individual very differently, while some may be affected right away, for others it may be hours.

While all athletes are at risk this summer, some are more likely to experience heat illnesses and injuries, such as football players because football players wear layers and heavy equipment on their bodies, they have to exercise with caution, especially during the summer.

For everyone who may be out in the heat, the most important thing to help prevent a heat-related illness is to listen to your body.

“It’s trying to tell you something and the body is more often than not right, so heading those warning signs is important, just letting it play out could really be a recipe for disaster,” said Yu.