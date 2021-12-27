Fresno doctor identified as person pulled from Millerton Lake over the Christmas weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno neurologist has been identified as the person who died and whose body was recovered at Millerton Lake over the Christmas weekend.

According to the clinic’s site, Dr. Melvin Helm is a board-certified neurologist and headache specialist who trained at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Helm is a Central Valley native who started the center because of the great demand for services in his area. Sheriff’s deputies say Helm was a Clovis resident.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called out to the Meadow Campground area of Millerton Lake after it was reported that had a diver had disappeared while he was diving by himself that afternoon.

Search and rescue teams quickly arrived at the lake and began combing through the surrounding area for the missing diver.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says the body of the diver, identified as 55-year-old Melvin Helm of Clovis, was recovered from the water in the Meadows area.

Following Dr. Helm’s death, Saint Agnes Medical Center released a statement saying:

“We are saddened by the tragic news about Dr. Helm and extend our deepest sympathies to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during their time of grief.“

Community Regional Medical Center also shared their grief in a statement:

“On behalf of Community Health System we are saddened to hear about the loss of a very dedicated and caring physician, Melvin Helm. Our thoughts go out to his family and may our condolences bring comfort at this very difficult time.”

Thomas Utecht, M.D. Senior VP, System Chief Medical Officer

The California Scuba Center whom Dr. Helm regularly associates with also sharing their grief over the incident:

Those who knew Dr. Helm at the scuba center refer to him as Mel, and says he is known to go on frequent solo dives.

In a MedWatch Today story from October, Dr. Helm discussed migraine pain and treatments recommended for those who suffer from it.

Investigators continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to Dr. Helm’s death.