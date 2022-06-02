FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More Catholic bishops are vowing to deny Nancy Pelosi communion because of her stance on abortion. On Thursday, the Diocese of Fresno said the House Speaker is promoting sin.

“It is Nancy’s job to decide to refrain from taking holy communion until such time as she reconciles to church teachings about the unborn,” said Bishop Joseph Vincent Brennan.

Bishop Brennan joins other Catholic leaders speaking out in support of San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who is barring the congresswoman from receiving communion because of her support for abortion.

“Like a good pastor, he’s trying to lead her away from a sinful situation. He’s caring for her soul,” said Brennan.

After a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting justices may overturn Roe v. Wade, Pelosi wrote in a statement: “Democrats believe that a woman’s health decisions are her own – and we will fight relentlessly to enshrine Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

Last year, when a group of bishops was calling to deny President Biden communion over his pro-choice stance, Pope Francis said bishops should be pastors, not politicians.

“Absolutely we shouldn’t be involved in politics, but we should totally be involved in the moral life of ourselves and our people,” said Bishop Brennan.

Pro-choice advocates say the church should stay out of it.

“It just creates more and more of a division. This is someone’s personal choice for their own wellness and wellbeing,” said Michelle Rivera, program manager at Act for Women and Girls, a reproductive justice organization in Visalia.

Rivera says Roe v. Wade provides a basic human right.

“It’s really showing that that person has complete control of not only their body but their own lives and the trajectory of their own lives,” she said, adding that the Central Valley is already behind the curve compared to the rest of the state when it comes to access to abortions.

“We have always been struggling with abortion access because we’re so rural, so under-resourced.”

The Supreme Court is expected to make its final ruling on Roe v Wade by the end of June or the first week of July.