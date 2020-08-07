EXCLUSIVE: Developer Terance Frazier sues city, Mayor Brand for millions citing racism, but continues to collect $150k from city during the pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s Mayor Lee Brand, as well as the city’s administration, are facing a multi-million dollar court battle with well-known developer Terance Frazier over Granite Park.

On July 31, Frazier filed a federal lawsuit against the mayor, the city manager Wilma Quan, assistant city manager James Schadd and Brand’s Chief of Staff Tim Orman.

In it, Frazier alleges discrimination and retaliation enclosed in an audit he claims should have never been released to the public. Frazier starting leasing Granite Park in 2015 and the agreement says the city pays Frazier’s non-profit Central Valley Sports Foundation $150,000 a year to operate it.

Fresno officials say they will not comment on the lawsuit, per their policy on all litigated matters.

