Fresno details its plan to allow authorized businesses to reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Hundreds of Fresno-based businesses forced into temporary closure by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be allowed to reopen under plans announced by Mayor Lee Brand Tuesday.

Authorized businesses include:

  • Auto, Truck, Boat, Motorcycle, RV and Mobile Home Sales
  • New Construction
  • Furniture Stores
  • Electronics and Camera Stores
  • Spa and Pool Stores
  • Lawn and Garden Equipment Stores
  • Building and Remodeling Supply Stores
  • Auctions

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

City officials say all other retail businesses may conduct online sales with contactless curbside pick-up or delivery

Any businesses authorized to reopen must follow social distancing protocols, including requiring all customers and employees to wear masks, mandate one customer per 500 square feet, and no returns for 30 days. Random compliance checks will be carried out and the city says it will provide training to businesses as well.

“All these decisions being made are to achieved two intertwining goals,” said Mayor Lee Brand.
“One to protect the people of Fresno to the maximum extent possible and two get people back to work as quickly as we can.”

City officials add that this phase one of reopening is subject to a two-week trial period. If there is a spike in cases or stores are not following safety protocols, they could be shut down again.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know