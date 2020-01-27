Fresno Deputy Sheriff pilot talks Helicopter safety and daily routines

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) — In light of the tragic helicopter accident that killed nine in Southern California, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detailed the daily routines they do to ensure a safe flight Sunday.

Deputy Sheriff pilot, Johnny Reyes said they’re a lot of components that take place before a flight. He said this includes monitoring weather reports, regular maintenance of the aircraft and a few other protocols if they experience a problem while on air.

Reyes adds they check and fly the helicopter to make sure it is mechanically ok to work. They make sure there is fuel and all the instruments are working including fuel and engine.

Helicopters are inspected every day by the pilots and mechanics for any mechanical issues.

Reyes said the most important thing is visibility, they’re not able to help authorities that are in the ground when there isn’t good visibility. So, crews are constantly checking thunderstorms, wind, and fog.

