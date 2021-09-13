Fresno deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Reedley Police and Fresno County deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Reedley, according to The Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened near Manning and Pecan avenues in Reedley early Monday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened while they were investigating a commercial burglary.

One person was taken to a local hospital and a second person was found in the area, according to deputies.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.