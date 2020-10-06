Fresno deputies assist Homeland Security serving search warrant at Tarpey Village spa

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted Homeland Security agents in a search of a spa in Tarpey Village on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tarpey Royal Spa is located on Clovis Avenue near Griffith Way.

Deputies said they assisted the United States Department of Homeland Security in serving the search warrants.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

