FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KPGE) – A Fresno man is taking a bicycle ride across America in honor of his grandson’s recent battle with leukemia.

56-year-old Alan Jacobsen will begin his trip on Saturday, February 25, at Huntington

Beach and finish on Saturday, March 18, at Jacksonville Beach, FL. The trip will cover more

than 2,600 miles.

Alan’s grandson, 10-year-old Isaac Montanez, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2021 and was treated at Valley Children’s Hospital for 16 months. He is now in remission.

Alan’s purpose for the ride is to raise money for Valley Children’s Hospital’s Cancer and Blood

Disorders Center. Donations can be made directly at www.valleychildrens.org/donate.