Fresno creates Food Vendor Association after 2 vendors killed in 4 months

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As fear mounts in Fresno following the deaths of two food vendors in four months, a Food Vendor Association is up and running in the city.

The association is designed to increase safety, add more tools, and build trust to ensure that vendors make it home safely each night.

“There have been quite a bit of these attacks,” said Councilmember Luis Chavez who is involved in the creation of the association. “And food vendors being victimized.”

Each day, vendors take to Fresno’s streets, but Chavez said recent events have some fearing for their safety.

On Nov. 20, police say 53-year-old food vendor Jose Rivera was shot dead in broad daylight while on the job. On March 21, police say 45-year-old food cart worker Lorenzo Perez was shot dead in almost the exact same way.

The police department, city, and vendors created Fresno’s Food Vendor Association – designed to ease that fear.

“We have to do everything we can to provide that safety for them,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Some of the proposals include adding cameras and panic buttons to the food carts, adding cameras near parks, increasing patrols, and creating a designated person at city hall and the police department that the vendors can call if any issues arise.



“I want them to have the message that we care about them and we are here to protect them,” said Balderrama.

Chavez said the association will also work with workers who do not have the correct licensing and will open up the small business grant program to these vendors.

The Food Vendor Association required funds to create, which Chavez said came from the city’s budget.