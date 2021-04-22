Fresno couple charged in death of 8-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno couple allegedly involved in the death of an 8-year-old in their care have been charged, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Patrick Eugene Johnson, 49, has been charged with murder, child abuse, corporal injury to a child, and dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Crystal Latynia Johnson, 48, has been charged with child abuse with the infliction of great bodily injury, and corporal injury of a child.

Authorities say if convicted of all charges and allegations, Patrick faces a sentence of just over 15 years to life in state prison. Crystal faces a sentence of up to nine years in the state prison.

