In his first in-depth television interview since becoming the top health official in Fresno County, David Luchini describes how the health system in the county remains exhausted and overcrowded. In an Exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Luchini also expresses concern of how many parents will get their kids vaccinated after the CDC approved the Pfizer shot for kids ages 5-11.
Fresno County’s top health official believes only 30% of parents will get their kids vaccinated before the state mandate sets in
