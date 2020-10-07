Fresno County’s COVID-19 numbers moving in the wrong direction: ‘We’re watching that very closely’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Tuesday marks one week since Fresno County entered the Red Tier, but county infection figures since then show numbers going in the wrong direction.

State figures show Fresno County at a rate of 7.2 daily cases per 100,000 people: a Purple Tier case rate.

In order for the county to stay in the red tier, its daily case rate per 100,000 people has to stay at 7 or below – and its positivity rate has to stay at 8% or below.

Hospitalizations decreased significantly in Fresno County from the peak in July. However, in the last week, hospitalizations are ticking back up, according to state data.

As of Monday, 107 people confirmed to have COVID-19 and 18 suspected of having it were hospitalized in the county. One week ago, 80 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

“The fact that we’ve gone through a low period and are now ticking back up, we’re watching that very closely,” Vohra said.

Vohra and Fresno County Director of Public Health David Pomaville presented these numbers to the County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig asked when the county will get to a point where masks aren’t needed.

“When there’s a vaccine that works,” Vohra simply stated. “Then everyone will really breathe a sigh of relief. But that’s not going to happen for many months at least.”

In order for counties to progress into less restrictive tiers, they now have to meet a third metric: a health equity metric aimed at ensuring the most vulnerable are being protected.

For example, a case rate of 3.9 or less and a positivity rate of 4.9% or less is needed to move into the orange tier. Not only does a county as a whole have to meet those numbers, but neighborhoods where those who are essential, economically disadvantaged, and most vulnerable have to meet those metrics.

Vohra said Fresno County is divided into four quartiles from the most socioeconomic advantaged to the most socioeconomic disadvantaged.

“We have to make sure the lowest quartile is also meeting those metrics for us to move forward,” Vohra said.

Currently, Pomaville said the lowest quartile is at a positivity rate of about 8%, significantly higher than the county’s 5.3% positivity rate as a whole.

