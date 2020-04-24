Fresno County’s COVID-19 number rises by 24 cases

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Fresno County Friday has risen by 24, according to the Department of Public Health, when compared with numbers released the day before.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 443. Of that, health officials say 44 are travel-related, 167 are due to close contact, 195 are community spread, and 37 are under investigation.

Fresno County Department of Public Health says the number of recovered patients is up as well, rising to 157 patients who have beaten the virus.

So far, 5,759 tests have been carried out in Fresno County.

