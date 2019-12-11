Fresno County wreck involving two big rigs spills grain everywhere

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two big rigs in front of a convenience store Wednesday morning and spilled grain everywhere, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A three-vehicle collision was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Conejo Avenue when one big rig went into a stoplight and another went into a nearby store, CHP said.

#BreakingNews two big rigs involved in crash on Highway 43 & Conejo Ave. believe drivers are Ok. Waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/xW4Ff2UBQC — Angelica Lei Lani (@AngelicaLeilani) December 11, 2019

Crews from Fresno County Cal Fire and the Kingsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and reported three patients suffering minor to moderate injuries.

#HighlandIncident Firefighters on scene of a vehicle accident at HWY 43 & Conejo. Crews reporting one vehicle into a building with victim trapped. Fresno County Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responding. pic.twitter.com/bsehW9VTAH — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) December 11, 2019

CHP reported that grain from the crash spilled all over the roadway with most of it in the northeast corner.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.