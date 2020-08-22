Fresno County works to flatten curve, ‘We’re kind of holding steady at a very high level’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – On Friday, Fresno County added 1,052 cases since Tuesday and another 21 COVID-19-related deaths.

“I think we’re kind of holding steady at a very high level,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Friday.

Another child has passed away due to COVID-19 complications in Fresno County, according to the county’s mortality review, which was last updated on Monday.

Valley Children’s confirmed the patient was theirs but couldn’t provide more details. The patient had known comorbidities, according to the county’s mortality review.

As far as hospitalizations, Vohra said they’re coming down slowly, but they still remain high.

According to state data, 273 people with COVID-19 or suspected of having it are in the county’s hospitals and 64 are in the ICU.

“The number of ICU beds are still critically impacted at less than 10%,” Vohra said.

He said they met with the state strike team on Thursday, where they made plans on what steps to take next to help slow the spread of the virus. He added that he’ll try to have a document out by next week that outlines those plans.

“Supporting vulnerable populations and vulnerable industries and for us here in the Central Valley, agricultural workers comes top to mind for both of those categories,” Vohra said.

