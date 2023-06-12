FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A spike in Glassy-Winged Sharpshooters could be on the way, as the invasive insect puts grapevines in its crosshairs.

The fluids in those vines are one of its favorite foods, but that feeding process can destroy entire vineyards.

The little insect might not look like much but it carries a bacteria, which causes what’s known as Pierce’s Disease, fatal for grapevines.

“It just spreads to the vine, and eventually it will be picked up and then spread from vine to vine, to vine, and can decimate a whole vineyard, and neighboring vineyards as well,” said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

According to the Fresno County Department of Agriculture, the grape industry is worth nearly $6 billion throughout the state, and $1.3 billion of that is from Fresno County alone.

“This affects the farmer directly because obviously, you have a multi-year generational investment as far as these vines. From the consumer side, obviously affects just because the number of acres that could be affected by it, it affects the overall supply of whether it’s wine, table, or raisin grapes,” said Jacobsen.

The Fresno County Department of Agriculture expected a big jump in the Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter population, thanks to the wet weather, but that hasn’t happened yet.

“We don’t know if we’re gonna get that flush later, or what’s happening. It was just our weather was so wild that it’s like we can’t really predict what’s gonna happen this year,” said Mandy Zito, the department’s deputy ag commissioner, and Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Program manager.

Just in case, Zito says they’re now taking every precaution, and on Monday, they began to ask homeowners for permission to apply insecticides to host plants, particularly citrus trees, where the insect prefers to live.

Workers continue to place insecticide-free sticky yellow traps at nurseries, citrus farms, vineyards, and in residential areas.

“We really do depend on the public to kind of leave those traps alone and allow us to use their host plant range to really keep an eye on where this pest is, and what time of the year,” said Zito.

The Fresno County Department of Agriculture will begin to place insecticides on June 19 and are leaving more information behind about the traps, if they choose to place one outside your home.

They also encourage anyone who sees the Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter to give them a call at (559) 600-7510.