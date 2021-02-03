Fresno County working to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to older population

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it will be opening a new vaccine location in Fresno that will target the elderly population. However, vaccine allocation numbers for Fresno County continue to look grim.

According to Public Health Division Manager Joe Prado, the State of California is going to remove health care workers from the vaccine distribution formula by Feb. 16 and instead base it on the 65-years and older population.

While that sounds like a positive move for those in that age group, Prado said it might actually have the opposite effect.

“Healthcare workers and 65+ is approximately 2.26% – that is the percentage amount we get from the state of California for the overall allocation – the week of February 16, that number will be reduced down to 2.09%.”

Prado said the county plans on negotiating with the state for more doses.

Meanwhile, Fresno County is coordinating a new walk-up vaccine distribution clinic at Gaston Middle School the week of Feb. 15, which will be targeting the 65 and older population.

“We have a lot of interest in that particular zip code of the location of that middle school of the elderly population, and so we’re really going to want to reach out to them directly and do the online registration for them and really address that issue there,” said Prado.