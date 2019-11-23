Fresno County woman swerves, loses control of her car and crashes into a tree

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in the hospital with major injuries after crashing into a tree Friday night.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 99 near American Avenue in Fresno County. She reportedly swerved, hit the center divider then crashed into the tree.

Rescue crews used the jaws of life to take her out of the car. She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Authorities say she is a woman in her 30s. They are looking into why she lost control of her car.

She was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash.

