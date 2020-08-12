Fresno County voting updates you need to know about

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Voting will look different this year and the Fresno County clerk wants to make sure all eligible voters have the information they need in order to cast their vote. Here’s the updated information for the November 3rd Presidential Election.

“You will be waiting in lines because I’m gonna have to space you out in the vote centers. To man all of these vote centers we need a large workforce and we’re recruiting right now,” said Brandi Orth, the Fresno County clerk and registrar of voters.

Social distancing and masks will be required in vote centers which open October 31. Early voting is available October 5th three ways: In-person at the main elections office downtown, by mail or drop the ballot in one of more than sixty drop boxes countywide.

“We’re hearing a lot of information–a lot of misinformation quite honestly, about the vote-by-mail process.”

Orth says every ballot is verified. If the signatures do not match, you will be notified and given an opportunity to fix the issue. Jeremy Mehling just filed today to get on the ballot for a seat on the Central Unified school board.

“Our children need us and even on a larger level, our politicians. We want to make sure we get the right politicians who stand for what we believe in,” said Mehling.

You can track the status of your ballot online with “Where’s My Ballot.” It can be signed up for via text or email. All eligible voters should receive a ballot in the mail by October 12.

