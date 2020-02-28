Fresno County vote centers opening Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Voters can head out to cast their ballots in person at any of Fresno County’s 53 Vote Centers starting Saturday morning.

All Fresno County Vote Centers to open at 9:00 AM. Vote centers will be open each day through Election Day on Tuesday.

Saturday will mark four days before the primary election and, in accordance with the California Voter’s Choice Act, all 53 Fresno County Vote Centers will be open each day through Election Day.

Vote Centers are located throughout all of Fresno County, allowing voters more days and more ways to vote. All vote centers will be open every day from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM leading up to Election Day.

Election Day hours will be 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

Vote Centers have replaced traditional polling places. Voters will have the opportunity to visit any convenient location to vote in person, register to vote or update their registration, get a replacement ballot prior to voting, and/or to drop off their voted ballot.

All Vote Centers offer additional language assistance. Forty-three vote centers secure drop boxes have been placed throughout Fresno County since Feb. 3, according to the City of Fresno.

At 8:00 p.m. sharp on Tuesday those boxes will be locked.

Vote Centers are listed alphabetically by city below:

Clovis 93611

Carmel Village at Clovis, 1650 Shaw Ave

Clovis Community College, 390 W Fir Ave

Valley Public Radio (KVPR), 2589 Alluvial Ave

Clovis 93612

Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St

Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 2823 Helm Ave

Clovis 93619

Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave

Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave

Coalinga 93210

Keck Community Center, 555 Monroe St

Firebaugh 93622

Firebaugh Senior Center, 1601 Thomas Conboy Ave

Fowler 93625

Fowler Branch Library, 306 S 7thSt

Fresno 93702

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E Butler Ave

Romain Park, 745 N First St

Fresno 93703

Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar

Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.

Fresno 93704/93741

Guarantee Real Estate, 5210 N. Palm Ave.

Hamilton School Gm, 102 E. Clinton Ave.

Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave

Fresno 93705

Aspen Valley Prep Academy, 4221 N Hughes Ave

Fresno 93706

West Fresno Regional/Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.

CPDES Hall (Easton Portuguese Hall), 172 W Jefferson Ave

Fresno 93710/93740

Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, 5555 N Fresno St

Fresno State University, Student Recreation Center East Gym, next to Save Mart Center

5010 N Woodrow Ave

Fresno 93711

Fig Garden Branch Library, 3071 W Bullard Ave

Fresno 93720

Westmont of Fresno (Cottonwood Court), 7442 N Millbrook Ave

National University, 20 E River Park Pl W

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Ave

Fresno 93722

Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave

Central California Blood Center Jenny Eller Donor Center, 4343 W Herndon Ave

Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N Marty Ave

Fire Station #16, 2510 N Polk Ave

Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary School, 2280 N Valentine Ave

Fresno 93725

Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton

Fresno 93726

Health and Wellness Center, 1925 E. Dakota Ave

Fresno 93727

California Armenian Home, 6694 E Kings Canyon Rd

Melody Park, 5935 E Shields Ave

Sunnyside Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Rd

Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, 5469 E Olive Ave

Fresno 93728

Ted C Wills Community Center, 770 N San Pablo Ave

Fresno 93730

Clovis Community College (Willow), Academic Center 1, Room 193, 10309 N Willow Ave

Huron 93234

John Palacios Community Center, 16846 4th St

Kerman 93630

Kerman Community/Teen Center, 15101 W Kearney Blvd

Kingsburg 93631

Kingsburg Train Depot, 1465 California St

Mendota 93640

Mendota Branch Library, 1246 Belmont Ave

Orange Cove 93646

Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd

Parlier 93648

Parlier Community Center, 1100 E Parlier Ave

Pinedale 93650

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N San Pablo Ave

Reedley 93654

Reedley Community Center, 100 N East Ave

Riverdale 93656

Riverdale Unified District Office, 3160 W Mt Whitney Ave

Sanger 93657

Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave

San Joaquin 93660

Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St

Selma 93662

Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E Front St Suite 102

Squaw Valley 93675

Bear Mtn Library & Activity Center, 30733 E Kings Canyon Rd

Tollhouse 93667

Sierra Oaks Senior & Community Center, 33276 Lodge Rd

For more information, voters may go to the Fresno County Elections website at http://votefresnocounty.com/ or call (559) 600-VOTE or (559) 600-8683.

