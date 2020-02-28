Fresno County vote centers opening Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Voters can head out to cast their ballots in person at any of Fresno County’s 53 Vote Centers starting Saturday morning.
All Fresno County Vote Centers to open at 9:00 AM. Vote centers will be open each day through Election Day on Tuesday.
Saturday will mark four days before the primary election and, in accordance with the California Voter’s Choice Act, all 53 Fresno County Vote Centers will be open each day through Election Day.
Vote Centers are located throughout all of Fresno County, allowing voters more days and more ways to vote. All vote centers will be open every day from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM leading up to Election Day.
Election Day hours will be 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.
Vote Centers have replaced traditional polling places. Voters will have the opportunity to visit any convenient location to vote in person, register to vote or update their registration, get a replacement ballot prior to voting, and/or to drop off their voted ballot.
All Vote Centers offer additional language assistance. Forty-three vote centers secure drop boxes have been placed throughout Fresno County since Feb. 3, according to the City of Fresno.
At 8:00 p.m. sharp on Tuesday those boxes will be locked.
Vote Centers are listed alphabetically by city below:
Clovis 93611
- Carmel Village at Clovis, 1650 Shaw Ave
- Clovis Community College, 390 W Fir Ave
- Valley Public Radio (KVPR), 2589 Alluvial Ave
Clovis 93612
- Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 2823 Helm Ave
Clovis 93619
- Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave
- Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave
Coalinga 93210
- Keck Community Center, 555 Monroe St
Firebaugh 93622
- Firebaugh Senior Center, 1601 Thomas Conboy Ave
Fowler 93625
- Fowler Branch Library, 306 S 7thSt
Fresno 93702
- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E Butler Ave
- Romain Park, 745 N First St
Fresno 93703
- Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar
- Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.
Fresno 93704/93741
- Guarantee Real Estate, 5210 N. Palm Ave.
- Hamilton School Gm, 102 E. Clinton Ave.
- Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave
Fresno 93705
- Aspen Valley Prep Academy, 4221 N Hughes Ave
Fresno 93706
- West Fresno Regional/Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.
- CPDES Hall (Easton Portuguese Hall), 172 W Jefferson Ave
Fresno 93710/93740
- Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, 5555 N Fresno St
- Fresno State University, Student Recreation Center East Gym, next to Save Mart Center
5010 N Woodrow Ave
Fresno 93711
- Fig Garden Branch Library, 3071 W Bullard Ave
Fresno 93720
- Westmont of Fresno (Cottonwood Court), 7442 N Millbrook Ave
- National University, 20 E River Park Pl W
- Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno 93722
- Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave
- Central California Blood Center Jenny Eller Donor Center, 4343 W Herndon Ave
- Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N Marty Ave
- Fire Station #16, 2510 N Polk Ave
- Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary School, 2280 N Valentine Ave
Fresno 93725
- Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton
Fresno 93726
- Health and Wellness Center, 1925 E. Dakota Ave
Fresno 93727
- California Armenian Home, 6694 E Kings Canyon Rd
- Melody Park, 5935 E Shields Ave
- Sunnyside Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Rd
- Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, 5469 E Olive Ave
Fresno 93728
- Ted C Wills Community Center, 770 N San Pablo Ave
Fresno 93730
- Clovis Community College (Willow), Academic Center 1, Room 193, 10309 N Willow Ave
Huron 93234
- John Palacios Community Center, 16846 4th St
Kerman 93630
- Kerman Community/Teen Center, 15101 W Kearney Blvd
Kingsburg 93631
- Kingsburg Train Depot, 1465 California St
Mendota 93640
- Mendota Branch Library, 1246 Belmont Ave
Orange Cove 93646
- Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd
Parlier 93648
- Parlier Community Center, 1100 E Parlier Ave
Pinedale 93650
- Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N San Pablo Ave
Reedley 93654
- Reedley Community Center, 100 N East Ave
Riverdale 93656
- Riverdale Unified District Office, 3160 W Mt Whitney Ave
Sanger 93657
- Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave
San Joaquin 93660
- Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St
Selma 93662
- Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E Front St Suite 102
Squaw Valley 93675
- Bear Mtn Library & Activity Center, 30733 E Kings Canyon Rd
Tollhouse 93667
- Sierra Oaks Senior & Community Center, 33276 Lodge Rd
For more information, voters may go to the Fresno County Elections website at http://votefresnocounty.com/ or call (559) 600-VOTE or (559) 600-8683.
