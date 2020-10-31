Fresno County vote centers open throughout the weekend

Voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at one of 43 drop boxes located throughout Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County vote centers will remain open throughout the weekend, according to the Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth is reminding voters that 53 vote centers will be opening for in-person voting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday through Monday. On election day the vote centers will be open from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition, 66 secure, convenient, accessible drop boxes are located throughout all of Fresno County. A list of dropbox locations can be found here.

Dropboxes will remain open until Tuesday at 8 p.m., at which time they will be locked.

Voters can track the status of their ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

