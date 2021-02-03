Fresno County to receive just 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week: ‘Not going to meet our needs’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health is expecting to receive only 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week – a decrease from the 14,000 doses they received this week.

“We’re gonna get to a point where we’re gonna have to really reduce all of our distribution to really reflect 8,000 doses only a week if that’s our continued dose allocation,” said Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in Fresno County.

Prado said starting in mid-February, the state will start to allocate doses to counties based on its 65 and older population, which would decrease the allocation in the county.

Prado said that would mean the county would be receiving only 2.09% of the state’s allocation.

“That 2.09 is not going to cut it. That’s just not going to meet our needs,” he said.

The low amount of doses coming into the county pushes back when more groups could become eligible for the vaccine.

Prado said if they continue to receive just around 8,000 doses a week, those who work in education may not be able to receive the vaccine until late March or early April.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health set aside 3,000 doses this month for food and agricultural workers, but when more could be allocated for them is still being determined.

“I am tired as a supervisor of this region being penalized. We are looked at as a stepchild when compared to Southern California, Northern California,” Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said. “The Central Valley feeds the state. We feed the nation and the world in many cases.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced two FEMA vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles that will be opening up with the goal to administer thousands of doses a day. He emphasized the importance to have a site in Oakland to ensure impacted communities are not left behind.

Some county leaders and health officials are hoping the same consideration is given to Central Valley communities.

Prado said they asked for a FEMA site for the county but they were not chosen for one.

“I think when you go through and you look at this response through an equity lens, Fresno County meets every criteria of an equity lens. We’re one of the more impoverished communities in the state of California,” Prado said.

To date, the Fresno County Department of Public Health has received about 113,000 doses. Prado said those that are in the refrigerators and freezers are reserved for second doses and this week’s clinics.

He said he expects the Fresno Fairgrounds to open back up for first-dose appointments the week of Feb. 15.