Fresno County to receive 100K COVID-19 vaccinations, supervisor says he doesn’t know when they’ll arrive

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County could be in line to receive 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, once they are approved by the FDA.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the 100,000 vaccinations is the maximum request Fresno County can make to the state.

Magsig says, once approved by the FDA, he doesn’t expect any holdups by the state as Gov. Newsom said they would have their own vaccine vetting process. The vaccinations would be distributed among front-line workers first and the elderly.

“As I understand it, one patient needs two doses of the vaccine,” said Magsig. “So 100,000 vials would only be enough for 50,000. Here in Fresno County, we have a million people, so clearly we’re going to need a lot more dosages than that. But at this time, to my knowledge, we have not been given a date when we are going to be receiving these vaccines.”

Magsig says that, at the earliest, the first wave of vaccines in Fresno County would be towards the end of the year – if the timeline of approving a vaccine holds up on the federal level.