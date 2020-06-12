Fresno County to allow nail salons to reopen June 26 following COVID-19 closure

The state overall will allow the businesses to reopen June 19

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Fresno County on Friday announced that they will allow nail salons and other personal care businesses to reopen beginning June 26.

Dr. Rais Vohra made the announcement in the Friday COVID-19 briefing.

Other personal care businesses that will be allowed to open at that time include those that officer services like facials, tattoos, piercings, electrologists, waxing, estheticians, and skincare.

The official date for these services in the state is June 19, but health officials want additional time to ensure they can operate safely.

