FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the Parents Matter Act resolution Tuesday on a three to two vote.

The resolution, introduced by Supervisor Steve Brandau, who represents District 2, claims to protect children and empower parents as it promises to move books deemed “inappropriate” out of Fresno County Library children’s sections.

A board-appointed advisory committee would also be formed to review all current or new children’s books or materials.

“There’s a pretty solid smattering of several dozen books that have graphic, sexually graphic images or they talk about complex gender issues,” said Brandau.

Before supervisors voted on the item Tuesday, the floor was open for public comment, but only for 20 minutes.

It resulted in dozens of people left unheard, with a line out the door into the hallway.

For those who were able to speak, many were against it.

“We the parents are the only advisory committee that our children need. This is nothing more than a front for a movement to erase hard-fought visibility, representation, and inclusion of the LGBT community,” said one parent.

But the room didn’t include only opposition, as plenty of others were for the resolution.

“No adult or government entity should provide access to sexually explicit material to children without expressed consent or else it is truly a form of grooming when it is done behind a parent’s back or in secret,” said another parent.

After public comment and deliberation, Brandau, Nathan Magsig, and Buddy Mendes voted to approve the resolution.

Sal Quintero and Brian Pacheco voted against it.

The supervisors also voted to amend the resolution.

The board-appointed advisory committee would be made up of 11 members instead of the proposed 15, with two appointed by each supervisor and an additional member appointed by the CAO.

A list of books removed from the children’s section would have to be displayed along with instructions on how to access them, and an appeals process would be established for the community if it disagrees with the Review Committee.

The Board of Supervisors will have one final vote on consent before the resolution is officially adopted.