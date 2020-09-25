Fresno County supervisors allocate $3 million of CARES funding for 14 smaller cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors have allocated $3 million in CARES Act funding for 14 smaller cities.

Those cities include: Clovis, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Fowler, Huron, Kerman, Kingsburg, Mendota, Orange Cove, Parlier, Reedley, Sanger, San Joaquin, and Selma.

“Your elected bodies can make up your own minds on how you want to spend this money,” said Vice Chair Steve Brandau.

Supervisor Brian Pacheco said he didn’t feel like these communities were getting the kind of funding they should be during the pandemic.

“This was our attempt by the entire board to show that our cities are important, the residents and important and you’re not forgotten,” Pacheco said.

He said how much money each city received was based on the city’s population and their COVID-19 cases.

Coalinga is receiving close to $137,000 from the county. This comes two months after the state notified them that the city wouldn’t be able to receive emergency state funding after it passed a resolution that deemed all businesses essential, ignoring state orders.

Ron Ramsey, Coalinga’s mayor pro tem, said this move by the supervisors proves that they’re standing behind them.

“The county’s not putting any restrictions on us. This is gonna help our businesses survive,” Ramsey said.

As of Sept. 11, the city of Mendota had the highest case rate from the 14 cities receiving money. Their community is largely made up of farm workers.

Rolando Castro, the mayor of Mendota, said with virtual learning, some parents have had to stay home with their kids, making it harder to provide for their families.

Of the close to $230,000 the city is receiving, he said some will go to social services and assistance for rent and utility bills.

“This money is gonna be put to good use. I promise you and thank you very much,” Castro said to the supervisors.

