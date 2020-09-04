Fresno County supervisor says to practice safety this Labor Day weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local official is warning people about Labor Day weekend and to be cautious while celebrating.

Fresno County supervisor Buddy Mendes talks about how to be safe over the weekend. Mendes said if you are going to get around a lot of people to wear a mask.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com