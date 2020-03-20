Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig shares concerns on Gov. Newsom’s shelter in place order

Breaking News
Governor Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19 in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Thursday, Fresno county supervisor, Nathan Magsig spoke about the Governor’s order and says he’s concerned about agriculture businesses.

“It’s important to make sure that our food supply continues to flow out of this county, and into the supermarkets across the united states so looking at the governor’s order, he has not limited or stated that those industries need to shutter their doors,” Magsig said.

He says he wants to encourage the farmers of our community to continue to farm.

