Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino will not seek a third term

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to a news release Monday, Jim Yovino will not seek a third term as Superintendent of Schools in Fresno County.

“Serving the school districts, families and students of our county has been my greatest honor,” said Yovino in the news release. “At the end of my term, I will leave FCSS with tremendous confidence that

our dedicated team will continue to expand upon the incredible achievements we’ve had together.”

Yovino will continue in the role until his term ends on Jan. 2, 2023, according to the release.