KERMAN, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County store is one of four California businesses that sold almost $6 million in lottery prizes this spring, according to the California Lottery.

The Handi Stop Liquor in Kerman sold a $1,000,000 winning scratcher, part of the Winter Riches Scratches game. Officials say Karen Gallardo bought her tickets with the odds of winning at around 11,688,054, according to the California Lottery website.

Karen Gallardo is set to leave with around $630,000 after taxes are taken from the lottery agency, officials say.

Some other players included two winning tickets from San Diego County and another winning ticket from San Jose.