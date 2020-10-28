Fresno County stays in red tier & avoids closures, health officer urges residents not to let guards down

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Tuesday’s state blueprint page update showed Fresno County at a 6.7 adjusted case rate, allowing it to stay in the red tier.

There was concern that the county could go back to the most restrictive tier after its case rate showed an increase last week.

The numbers of the blueprint page for each county in California are updated every Tuesday, but they represent numbers for the week ending 10 days before the update.

“Every week, because we’re sort of on the border between red and purple, we do have to be prepared that the state will say you’re at risk of going into a more restrictive tier,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco said wavering in between tiers puts more stress on business owners.

“It’s our belief as supervisors we would like to see the governor once you reach a tier to maybe not be able to advance to the next tier but not go backwards,” he said.

In Madera County, some business owners will have to wait longer to open up indoors.

The county’s adjusted case rate kept it from progressing into the red tier. It jumped from 4.8 daily cases per 100,000 people to 8.7 in just one week.

“75% of our cases are reporting that they got it from another household member and so what’s really impacting our case rate in Madera County are large household sizes and oftentimes smaller homes,” Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse said.

Both Bosse and Vohra urged residents that if they’re going to celebrate Halloween this weekend, they do safely and following guidelines.

