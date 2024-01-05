FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A solar farm in Fresno County could be down for months after a million-dollar damage caused by a $100,000 copper wire theft, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

63-year-old Jerald Ross and his alleged accomplice, 33-year-old Connie Rincon are now in custody after Fresno County Sheriff’s investigators say they stole over $100,000 from a solar farm across from the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus in mid-December.

The farm supplied roughly 80% of the campus’ power, but now, it’s completely shut down due to the damage.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office estimates that just retrieving the wire caused $2.8 million in damages.

“They’re gonna have to do all sorts of work. It’s going to take months and millions of dollars probably to get it back online,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti.

Botti says they initially identified a suspect vehicle that belonged to Ross, but the big break came on Dec. 29, after a Fresno recycling center reported a suspicious transaction for a man trying to sell a large quantity of copper wire.

“The recycling center said, ‘Hey, we’ve got somebody here, this doesn’t add up with the wire that he has, you might want to take a look’. And it was perfect because Ross was somebody that we knew to be a copper wire thief, and we ultimately learned he was responsible for vandalizing the solar farm,” said Botti.

Unfortunately, the wire from the recycling facility was not the wire from the solar farm.

Botti says that’s likely long gone by now.

However, he says an alert like that is exactly what they want to see from other recyclers when suspicious items are brought in.

“If it doesn’t add up, don’t make the transaction. The only way to stop these types of crimes is to make the market dry up. And when you don’t give them money, they have nothing else to do with the product,” he said.

Ross has been charged with felony grand theft of copper materials and faces up to three years in prison.

Rincon, his alleged accomplice, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and possession of burglary tools.

The 9,000 solar panel farm has only been in operation since March 2022.

“You got one guy that needs to rip people off in order to get his drug money that takes down a whole operation. It’s just a real loss for the whole entire community,” said Botti.

Botti says while the solar farm is down, the justice campus will have increased electric costs, which he says, thanks to the actions of the accused, will ultimately be passed on to taxpayers.