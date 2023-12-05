FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County workers from the Department of Social Service and Child Welfare Services were united in protesting Tuesday in what is being called a “family assistance crisis,” according to the Service Employees International Union Local 521.

The SEIU 521 says workers protested poor retention of coworkers, high turnover, lack of on-the-job training from experienced employees, and little respect for input on these issues.

According to the SEIU Local 521, there have been 12 labor-management meetings held over the last two years between Child Welfare workers and the Fresno County Department of Social Services administrators failed to produce real changes to the working conditions.

Workers who are being represented by SEIU Local 521 say the caseload they have does not account for families or providers.

Deitra Harris, a member of SEIU 521 and Social Worker in In-Home Supportive Services says all of the social workers are sitting at about 380 cases.

“We’re required to go out and see our clients. Right about now all of us social workers are sitting at about 380 cases and that’s just the client but that doesn’t take into account families and providers,” she said.

According to Fresno County data, 94.6% of entry-level social workers resigned between zero to four years of service.

“DSS Director Sanja Bugay and administrators are the ones who are failing our kids, not taking our recommendations seriously at labor-management meetings,” said Jaleesah Otero, Social Worker III in Child Welfare Services and SEIU 521 member.