Fresno County signs declaration of local health emergency

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — As massive wildfires continue to burn in Tulare, Fresno, and Madera counties, fire crews are working to increase containment. On Friday, a local state of emergency was declared for Fresno County due to Creek Fire.

“The Creek Fire is gonna impact a lot of us. The beauty of the Sierra National Forest is gone in some places and so it’s gonna take years to rebuild that,” Cal Fire Assistant Chief, Dustin Hail said.

The good news is that containment has increased by 2% but returning residents have a tough road ahead.

Debris, ash and hazardous materials still pose a threat to the public.

“This will help us really move forward in the recovery phase so even though the fire is 20 percent contained and there’s still a lot more work to do like Dustin said, we’re already looking forward to doing the recovery on these areas that have been damaged,” Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Health Officer said.

“They are very experienced crews that are already hard at work clearing trees, clearing debris, making sure that places are safe to go back reinhabit and that’s really the hard work that’s going to be taking the weeks and months ahead of us.”

Crews are working hard to make sure it’s safe for residents to return home. Hail says they’ll be there every step of the way.

“One of the things we want to realize is that there are victims of this tragic fire but out of that we need to turn that victim into a survivor and what that means is when they get back to their house or property and if there is the damage it does give them the sense of security knowing that we will be here to support them and we will be with them all along the way,” Hail said.

