Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says crime rates are going down in some areas

FRESNO,Calif. (KGPE) — While the streets of Fresno have seen less traffic during the stay at home order that doesn’t mean there’s been less violent crimes being committed.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they have been comparing crime rates starting 40 days before the stay-at-home order began on March 12.

Authorities say that until this week, 40 days into the stay-at-home order violent crimes including assaults and domestic violence have risen by eight percent.

Property crimes are down by 44 percent, credit cards and ATM fraud is down by 93 percent, according to authorities.

“It’s really not a surprise because we’re at such a different time right now. I think crime rates are down because opportunities are down. There’s a lot of businesses that are closed. There’s less activity on the streets, and more people are staying home,” Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are also asking people to invest in securing their property such as adding security systems for homes or simply making space in your garage for your car.

