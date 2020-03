FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The non-emergency phone lines at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are experiencing technical difficulties Thursday morning.

Dispatchers can be reached through a temporary line at 559-445-3111.

@FresnoSheriff non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Dispatchers cannot be reached at (559) 600-3111. However, a temporary line is setup at (559) 445-3111. Our 911 system is NOT impacted and is working as normal. pic.twitter.com/WWhnPIn75W — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) March 12, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said its 911 is not impacted and is working as normal.

