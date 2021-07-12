Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is hiring dispatchers

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – Applications are now open for anyone interested in becoming a dispatcher for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

There are multiple vacant positions, according to current dispatcher Matt Mendes.

“We just want anyone who’s well qualified, who has a servant’s heart to want to help people… We want them to apply. In this job, you really want to be there for the public,” he said.

Dispatchers are responsible for answering incoming calls; keying data into a computer; dispatching law enforcement and more.

Applications open on July 12 and will stay open for two weeks.

“This is a job that’s very rewarding. If someone out there is wanting a change of career or wanting something to try, I would highly recommend becoming a dispatcher,” Mendes said.

Qualifications include having a high school diploma or GED certificate. You also have to pass a typing exam and a detailed personal background check.

Mendes says pay starts at $21/hour and improves with rank and time.

“As you’re here longer, then you promote to higher steps, and then you can apply to be dispatcher II, dispatcher III, and those top out at a lot more than $21/hour,” he said.

To apply, you can check the Fresno County website and look at their job opportunities page.